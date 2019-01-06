Glitz, glamour, Golden Globes: Awards season starts tomorrow

Can Nicole Kidman make it two Globes in as many years after her win for Big Little Lies last year?

Can Nicole Kidman make it two Globes in as many years after her win for Big Little Lies last year? Paul Drinkwater/AP

HOLLYWOOD'S awards season is officially off and running, with the stars of the big and small screens making their final arrangements for Monday's Golden Globes.

Now in their 76th year, the awards honour the best films and TV shows of the past year and are considered an initial predictor of Oscars nominations.

While the Globes' TV categories have been put down as a poor person's Emmys in the past, the awards ceremony now gets the first look-in at some shows as streaming services churn out new content over the traditionally slow Christmas non-ratings period.

Season two of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, about a Jewish housewife in the 1950s who decides to become a stand-up comic, is a perfect example. Premiering just a month ago, the series is up for two awards this year after taking out Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy last year.

Rachel Brosnahan in a scene from the TV series The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Supplied

Streaming services now compete equally with traditional outlets, with Netflix's Bodyguard and Ozark, Amazon's Homecoming and Hulu's The Handmaid's Tale (which stars Aussie Yvonne Strahovski) going up against The Americans, Killing Eve and Westworld.

Yvonne Strahovski in a scene from season two of The Handmaid's Tale. George Kraychyk

With no new season of Game of Thrones up for consideration this year, the TV Drama category is likely to come down to the final season of The Americans (which was famously snubbed in this category last year) and The Handmaid's Tale.

Amy Adams is likely to pick up at least one gong, pulling off a hat trick of nominations for her roles in the film Vice and TV series Sharp Objects.

Amy Adams in a scene from Sharp Objects. Supplied

After taking home a statue last year for her performance in the mini-series Big Little Lies, Nicole Kidman is up for another Globe this year - this time for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture Drama for her incredible transformation in Destroyer.

Kristen Bell is a favourite to win Best Actress in a Comedy TV Series for The Good Place, which Aussie viewers will be able to watch on ABC Comedy starting on Monday night.

Ted Danson and Kristen Bell star in the TV series The Good Place. Robert Trachtenberg

Michael Schur, the executive producer of Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Parks and Recreation, is the creative mind behind the series about a woman who was not good in life but is mistakenly sent to 'the good place' in the afterlife.

Sandra Oh, who's up for Best Actress in a TV Drama for Killing Eve, and Andy Samberg will host this year's ceremony, which airs on Foxtel's Fox8 channel tomorrow from 11am ADST.