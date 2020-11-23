Glitterally cool: New business to drop first collection

Krystal Gordon has started her own business Nalu, named after children Nate and Lucy. Picture: Rhylea Millar

A SELF-PROCLAIMED earring lover has started making her own fun and unique accessories, with the first collection set to launch tomorrow.

Not one to shy away from hard work or a challenge, Bundaberg local Krystal Gordon is on the cusp of opening her new business, all while being a caring mother of two young children and working full-time.

Mother-of-two Krystal Gordon has been keeping herself busy, preparing to launch her exciting new jewellery range this week. Picture: Rhylea Millar

With hours left until her website and first collection, which consists of stunning resin pieces, goes live, Ms Gordon said she is feeling both nervous and excited about the future.

“I’ve always been obsessed with handmade earrings and recently I was going through a bit of some stressful stuff, so I decided to try a new craft and my mum is a resin artist too,” she said.

“It’s definitely helped (with the stress) and I think if you’re a creative person no matter what your passion is, when you get that time to just sit and do something you enjoy, it makes the world of difference.”

Krystal Gordon places some backs on earrings. Picture: Rhylea Millar

After working all day at her full-time job, Ms Gordon returns home to complete her motherly duties and when it’s bedtime for the kids, that’s her chance to ignite her creativity and build her new resin empire.

Named after her children Nate and Lucy, her business Nalu sells mostly earrings and a selection of homewares such as small plates and trinket dishes.

A sneak peak at the upcoming collection which will launch this week, pieces will include earrings, plates and trinket dishes made of resin. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Due to the unexpected nature of resin and with no two pairs of earrings the same, Ms Gordon describes the unique style as modern with a funky twist and uses plenty of sparkly glitter.

But the local maker said knowing someone will love a product that she has created with her own two hands is the real reward.

“I don’t know about you but whenever I put a pair of lovely, big earrings on, it completes my outfit, makes me feel good and it empowers me,” Ms Gordon said.

“This all sort of started as a hobby and something that would make me relax, but it’s nice to know that it may interest others or brighten up their day too.”

Owner of start-up business Nalu Krystal Gordon makes her own jewellery pieces and homewares out of resin. Picture: Rhylea Millar

With quality being the at forefront of the new business, Ms Gordon said she takes a few extra steps during production to ensure she is delivering her best.

From sealing the backs of earrings with resin to prevent them from falling off, to adding an extra layer of resin on top of her pieces to create a sweet bubble effect and make the design stand out.

“For me, a big part of it is making a great quality product so I think about the things that will set my earrings a part from others and also about what I love to buy as a customer,” Ms Gordon said.

“Because of those extra steps, my process takes about four days and while I’m committed to offering an affordable product, I also want to make sure that these pieces last for years to come.

“I try to put a lot of thought into my design concepts – even in terms of the colours or shapes I use.”

Made out of resin, Nalu sells earrings in unique and colourful designs, as well as a selection of homewares. Picture: Rhylea Millar

Prices for earrings range from $12 to $35, with homewares available for no more than $40.

Nalu will launch its first collection online tomorrow. For more information, click here or here.