Glitch finale 'going to really divide people'

THE final season of ABC's cult series Glitch won't leave fans looking for answers.

But whether or not they'll like how the supernatural series wraps up is sure to be a topic of debate, says star Emma Booth.

"I was very curious as to how they were going to wrap it up, then I read the scripts and went 'OK this is going to really divide people'," Booth, who reprises her role as Kate, tells The Guide.

"It's pretty out there. Everything gets explained; it wraps it up beautifully, but at the moment everyone's like 'What is going on?' People are going to get answers."

The award-winning drama, set in the Victorian town of Yoorana, follows a group of people - called the Risen - who return from the dead with no memory and attempt to unveil what brought them to the grave in the first place.

Patrick Brammall and Rodger Corser in a scene from Glitch. Supplied

In 2016, the first season of Glitch won Best Television Drama Series at the AACTA Awards and Most Outstanding Drama Series at the Logie Awards. The series was then picked up by Netflix and now boasts a cult following worldwide.

"The rest of the world wouldn't have got to see it, so good on Netflix," Booth says.

"It went crazy - something like 100 million views - and we were all like 'Whoa'. I was getting inundated with followers and messages from around the world.

"It's such an out-there genre and storyline. I remember when I was cast they said 'Just so you know we're going to bury you in a real graveyard'. I said 'Hey I'm up for a challenge', but then it came to the day and it was midnight, below zero and I'm covered in chocolate cake and mud."

In the third and final season, viewers will follow the Risen as they move beyond Yoorana and into the wider world. However, with the invisible boundary shattered, all the rules have changed.

Sean Keenan and Hannah Monson in a scene from the final season of Glitch. Supplied

They cannot escape their past or anticipate who is now pursuing them and, with an unpredictable threat looming, each will be confronted with a critical choice and a moment of truth.

"They can go out of town now without something happening to them, so they have adventures," Booth says.

"But they very much remain together and come back together, then the story unfolds from there.

"It's emotional beyond belief, this last season. It's harrowing, confronting and beautiful and insane, all at the same time. They get to know very much who they are and they all find peace - in whatever capacity that is. It's a beautiful end to a beautiful show."

Season three of Glitch premieres on Sunday at 9.30pm on ABC-TV.