‘Mundown’: Horn camp’s brutal KO prediction

Jeff Horn has been meticulously preparing for his bout with Anthony Mundine. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty

JEFFHorn says it's the element of the unknown that will interest punters most about his fight with Anthony Mundine next Friday.

That's not an opinion shared by his coach Glenn Rushton though, who a week out from the Suncorp Stadium bout has already seen it play out in his head.

"I'm predicting a KO win ... I actually had a dream he'd knock him out in round seven and I'm visualising the headline on the next morning saying 'Mundown,'" Rushton said on Friday.

"Joshua (Clottey) got him down five times (in a 2014 loss), how good would it be if we could get him down six times.

"But it's a dangerous fight, we have to be careful if we get too carried away and get him too early it could be to our detriment."

Mundine has typically pulled no punches ahead of what is said to be the former rugby league star and boxing world champion's farewell from the ring.

But former teacher Horn was willing to compliment his opponent following a promotional sparring session in downtown Brisbane on Friday.

"Definitely (he can knock me out); I think he's in good shape from what I've seen of him," Horn said.

"He wants to go out on the big bang, I'm expecting the best Anthony Mundine out there.

"It's a real unknown with this fight, with Mundine and his boxing skills."

Horn lost his welterweight title belt in what was his first professional defeat to Terence Crawford in June.

"Hopefully I can learn from my mistakes," Horn said.

"Mundine has that similar style and he's saying he's coming to upset me with that."

