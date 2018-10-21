'Glencore making a bad situation much worse': CFMEU

The Daily Mercury was refused entry to one of the meetings held by Glencore early this week. Hail Creek workers were called to Mackay showgrounds, where they heard about 430 jobs will be cut at the mine.

THE CFMEU says Hail Creek mine workers remain in the dark about whose job will be cut and when in the wake of the announcement about 430 positions will go.

The Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union issued a statement about the job losses, due to occur within the next 18 months.

Its comments back those of a contractor at the Bowen Basin mine (130km southwest of Mackay), who expressed the same concerns to the Daily Mercury earlier this week.

A spokesman for the resources giant said it disputes the union's version of events, but Glencore not yet provided further comment.

"Glencore is keeping its Hail Creek workforce in the dark about how it will approach the substantial job cuts the company announced this week," the union said in a statement.

Further, CFMEU Mining and Energy Queensland district vice president Mitch Hughes said Glencore briefed the workforce and the union, but little detail was provided about which jobs would go and what process would be followed.

"It is terrible that we have so many jobs being cut from Hail Creek," Mr Hughes said.

"But Glencore is making a bad situation much worse by providing minimal detail about what will now happen, creating anxiety across the whole workforce.

"We are calling on Glencore to be upfront with workers about their plans."

The union states it will continue to seek answers from Glencore and provide support to all members at Hail Creek.