Glen Eden home destroyed by fire was set for auction

32 Dean St, Glen Eden: 32 Dean St, Glen Eden, after the fire

A GLADSTONE home set to be auctioned this weekend has been destroyed by a fire.

Police are treating the blaze that ripped through a Glen Eden home about 1.30am on Tuesday as suspicious.

The Dean St home was set to be auctioned on December 15 following the completion of renovations.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Gladstone Station officer Graham Smith said their findings suggested the fire began in a wheelie bin outside the front of the house.

He said the fire alarms inside the property were set off, waking neighbours who called the police.



The four bedroom property was devastated by the fire, leaving a shell of a home as firefighters worked to control the blaze.

Ms Smith said firefighters on scene were able to fight the fire "really quickly".

"We a conducted a search, there was no one inside," Mr Smith media.

He said the wind was blowing in the opposite direction to the house next door, working in firefghter's favour.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the fire was being treated as suspicious and officers were currently interviewing witnesses.