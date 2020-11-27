Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Entertainment

Glee star mercilessly mocked online

by Lexie Cartwright
27th Nov 2020 11:04 AM

 

Just when you thought 2020 couldn't get any worse, a ghastly reboot of a beloved classic has come to haunt your December dreams.

In fairness, it is impossible to top Jim Carrey's portrayal of the Grinch in the 2000 film, but NBC's The Grinch Musical! looks like it didn't even try.

After weeks of excitement, the network unveiled Glee star Matthew Morrison in character overnight…

 

RELATED: Happiest Season is an instant Christmas classic

Fans have described the 42-year-old actor's version of Whoville's villain as everything from looking like a "supermarket Grinch" to a "war crime".

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


The Grinch Musical! is a two-hour production which will be staged at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre in London and streamed on TV.

Denis O'Hare, Booboo Stewart and Amelia Minto are set to co-star alongside Morrison.

No word yet if it's airing in Australia - but perhaps that's a Christmas miracle.

 

Originally published as Glee star mercilessly mocked online

More Stories

entertainment glee matthew morrison tv

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Bundaberg is full of good news stories and here are just some of the things that made us smile from across the region this week

        William’s courage shines despite heartbreaking diagnosis

        Premium Content William’s courage shines despite heartbreaking diagnosis

        News How you can help grant a wish for the bubbly little Bundy boy

        Bundy man reveals how lack of jobs led him to escort work

        Premium Content Bundy man reveals how lack of jobs led him to escort work

        News One escort has revealed how he turned to a controversial line of work because of a...

        Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content Everybody appearing at Bundaberg Magistrates Court today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday.