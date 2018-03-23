Glee star’s chilling final hours

FORMER Glee star Mark Salling reportedly had alcohol in his system when he took his own life in January 2018.

The actor was found dead after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

His body was found in the woods near California's Tujunga-Sunland area. The death was soon deemed a suicide by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office. According to The Wrap, Salling's autopsy found he had .08 per cent alcohol in his femoral blood, just on the line of legal intoxication.

His heart blood reportedly measured .095 per cent alcohol. He did not, however, seem to have any drugs in his system.

Salling was perhaps best known for his acting and music on the hit show Glee, where he played Noah "Puck" Puckerman.

He became the subject of controversy when he plead guilty to possessing approximately 25,000 images of children engaging in sexual conduct. He was facing four to seven years in prison at the time of his death.

However, because of his suicide, a judge dismissed the case.

In addition to the alcohol-related information, E! News reports the autopsy report gave a chilling account of Salling's final night. He was reportedly last seen alive while watching television with his father. His mother noticed that his vehicle went missing around midnight, which was unusual as he was on monitored house arrest.

His roommate found Salling's tracking device "down the street" from the residence. Salling's body was found around 9am the following morning.

This story originally appeared in Fox News and is republished here with permission.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit the website at lifeline.org.au. If it's an emergency, call 000.