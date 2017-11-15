Menu
Glass's plan for 400-vehicle high-rise car park

Ric Glass.
Ric Glass. Mike Knott BUN160617VOX2

A BOUTIQUE Aboriginal cultural centre in the heart of Bundaberg will form part of a CBD redevelopment proposal by independent Bundaberg candidate Ric Glass.

Mr Glass said the $3.5 million centre would be based on a similar centre in Armidale, New South Wales, which was designed and built in 1984 before being upgraded in 2004.

The centre would involve all local tribes and would be complemented by the use of the CBD pavilion as a stage for cultural displays and a host of other activities.

Earmarked for the plot of land along Quay St where Anzac Pool is located, Mr Glass said moving the pool by incorporating it into a water park was all part of his plan to tidy up the riverfront.

Mr Glass said a 400-vehicle high-rise car park built on top of the existing IGA car park in Woongarra St would free up Bourbong St parking for paying customers while giving CBD workers a place to park.

