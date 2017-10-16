24°
Glasses stop the words from jumping

NEW VIEW: Reading becomes much easier for Phoenix Warner with her special glasses.
Emma Reid
by

DO WORDS jump around or letters seem to be missing when you try to read them?

Then there's a chance you may be part of the undiagnosed world of Irlen Syndrome.

This week is Irlen Syndrome Awareness Week and the NewsMail spoke with Bundaberg regional Irlens director Heather Rawlins

Ms Rawlins said it was "hidden” medical condition which is more common than thought.

She said it affected 15% of the region's population and about half of the people who had a reading problem suffered from it.

The syndrome is a perceptual processing disorder and not an optical problem, but can be helped by using special coloured overlays or by wearing colour lenses in glasses.

Shalom College year 7 student Phoenix Warner was referred to see Ms Rawlins earlier this year after she had trouble reading.

Since being diagnosed she has progressed in leaps and bounds.

"The glasses help when I am reading and the words all pop now,” Phoenix said.

"I really love my glasses and can read clearly with them.”

For more information go to www.reading-dyslexia

.com.au.

