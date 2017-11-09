Menu
Glass vows to end our 'toxic poo cocktail'

ELECTION PLEDGE: Independent candidate for Bundaberg promises to fix our drainage issues.
ELECTION PLEDGE: Independent candidate for Bundaberg promises to fix our drainage issues. Mike Knott BUN181017SEWERAGE4

INDEPENDENT candidate for Bundaberg Ric Glass has vowed to fix the region's drainage issues and wants funding to train Bundaberg people for hands-on farm work.

His election pledge comes during a busy second week of the state election campaign.

Mr Glass said a 12-week course to train people in farming work would be assessed by the farmers themselves.

"This on-the-job training provides opportunity for farmers and trainees to assess aptitude and performance,” he said.

"There needs to be legitimate quotas met, based on crop values at the market over a 10-year period.

"Blueberries might be $20 a kilogram but pickers get $6.50 a kilogram.

"You would need to pick approximately 4kg an hour to justify your award rate of $22.86 an hour.”

Mr Glass said public health would be his highest priority as he worked to fix the "failing” Bundaberg water and sewerage system.

"Rubyanna will not fix this problem, it will just pump raw sewage into the Burnett River,” he said.

"The parks and playgrounds are being inundated with sewage and it will remain the same.

"When it rains the sewerage pipes fill with storm water, the storm water captures all the sewage and forces it through valves, bursting sewage into streets and parks, playgrounds via storm channels as a 10-to-one ratio toxic poo cocktail.”

Mr Glass did not outline how much it would cost to remedy the problem and did not provide details as to how he would fix it.

Bundaberg News Mail

