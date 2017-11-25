Glass plans to take on federal politics

"I hope Leanne gets home and if not, David is my third preference.”

INDEPENDENT Candidate for Bundaberg Ric Glass has just one per cent of the vote and is out of the race for the seat of Bundaberg.

Despite the news Mr Glass is readying himself now for a shot at federal politics.

Mr Glass said there was no doubt voting was polarised all over the state by the three party contest and One Nation were very active in Bundaberg.

"I am disappointed that I ran for a year and at the 11th hour, only days before the election," Mr Glass said.

The Moore Park Beach resident thought having three independents in the race cruelled his chances of taking Bundaberg and holding the balance of power.

"Another Richard turned up and I welcomed Alan Corbett, but the three Independents negated my campaign for sure," Mr Glass said.

"I have no one else to blame but myself saying 'vote independent' for 12 months.

"I am not discouraged at all, I am sure Alan Corbett who is an EX MP is not discouraged either.

"I hope Leanne gets home and if not, David is my third preference," he said.

"I have learned a lot having previously been behind the scenes.

"I will be back campaigning for the seat of Hinkler in the upcoming Federal Election which could be as early as March 2018.

"I will do things much differently next time.

"I still have unfinished projects which are more Federal issues than state."