Glass challenges Batt to polygraph test over sewage

INDEPENDENT candidate for Bundaberg Ric Glass is accusing LNP candidate David Batt of inaction over Bundaberg drainage problems.

Mr Glass accused Mr Batt of "having full knowledge” of problems concerning raw sewage escaping on to public streets in heavy downpours.

The recent record October rain saw sewage escape into Baldwin Swamp.

"David Batt, after 25 years in the police force as a detective to boot, and 10 years in Bundaberg council, you are stupid... (if you) have never seen or heard of this,” Mr Glass said.

Mr Glass challenged Mr Batt to a public debate on the issue.

"Let the public decide. Happy to have a face-to-face debate on TV, radio or at a public forum,” he said.

MESSY ISSUE: Independent Bundaberg candidate Ric Glass is concerned about sewerage.

"Polygraph, we can both take a polygraph and see who is (telling the truth).”

The call came after Bundaberg experienced more than 500mm of rain for last month.

The NewsMail reported on the drainage problems which were also addressed by council at the time.

Mr Batt said the problems were raised during his time with council but his jurisdiction now lay elsewhere.

"As the council representative for Division 8, I was contacted by a number of residents concerned about back-flow,” he said.

"I assisted them to report the issues to the relevant department so council could respond appropriately.

"I have taken unpaid leave from council to campaign on state issues.”

But Mr Glass said the problem was ongoing in areas including Baldwin Swamp, FE Walker St and Charles St.

"I have never seen so much human faeces on public streets and storm waterways in my life,” he said.

"It was like the deadly desert.

"Nuggets so big they must have travelled smoothly to be in such big bits and paper galore.”

He has been actively campaigning the issue on his Facebook page and vowed to "stop raw sewer (sic) being piped onto Bundaberg electorate streets by Bundaberg Regional Council”.

Bundaberg Regional Council was contacted at the time of the issue and said to remedy the situation an inspection program would start in locations where these problems were happening in wet weather.

Suspected multiple illegal storm water connections into the council's sewer is thought to be the main problem behind a raft of sewage spills recorded during the recent record rainfall.