24°
News

Glass, chair thrown during late-night fight at the Club Hotel

LATE-NIGHT FRACAS: An ambulance was called to treat a tourist who suffered cuts to his forehead.Photo Contributed
LATE-NIGHT FRACAS: An ambulance was called to treat a tourist who suffered cuts to his forehead.Photo Contributed Contributed
Jim Alouat
by

A TOURIST has suffered cuts to his forehead after being hit by an empty glass during a heated late-night row at the Club Hotel.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 28-year-old tourist was drinking with his friends at the venue when he claims he was struck on the head by an empty glass.

"He has turned around and seen a group of people from where the glass was thrown from,” she said.

"He went over to have a chat to them and a verbal altercation occurred.”

The spokeswoman said the tourist has then retaliated and thrown a chair at the person he thought was the offender.

At this point security has removed the parties involved from the premises.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene about midnight, according to a witness.

The witness says she saw the tourist with a bandage around his head.

A QAS spokesman said the tourist was treated at the scene for minor cuts to his forehead.

The man refused to be taken to hospital and was left in the care of police.

Police investigations continue.

Topics:  bourbong st club hotel police qas

Bundaberg News Mail
OPINION: Resident says discrepancy in rates for beachfront homes is unfair

OPINION: Resident says discrepancy in rates for beachfront...

THE main reason for this letter is to get the attention of the hundreds of ocean-front landowners in Burnett Heads, Bargara, Innes Park, Coonarr and Woodgate.

Firearms taken off our streets

Gun owners in Bundaberg have been part of a massive haul in firearms, with more than 1300 handed in to the central region policing district as part of the National Gun Amnesty.

Deputy Commissioner Bob Gee pleased with amnesty result

Be ready for when weather turns

It is always advisable to be ready for a change in weather

Beauty of our region comes with the danger of storms and bushfires

New-look mural has spacey feel

OUTER SPACE: The new mural at Mystery Craters.

See the magical Mystery Craters then walk over to the Misty Lake

Local Partners