Glass, chair thrown during late-night fight at the Club Hotel

LATE-NIGHT FRACAS: An ambulance was called to treat a tourist who suffered cuts to his forehead.Photo Contributed

A TOURIST has suffered cuts to his forehead after being hit by an empty glass during a heated late-night row at the Club Hotel.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 28-year-old tourist was drinking with his friends at the venue when he claims he was struck on the head by an empty glass.

"He has turned around and seen a group of people from where the glass was thrown from,” she said.

"He went over to have a chat to them and a verbal altercation occurred.”

The spokeswoman said the tourist has then retaliated and thrown a chair at the person he thought was the offender.

At this point security has removed the parties involved from the premises.

Police and ambulance crews attended the scene about midnight, according to a witness.

The witness says she saw the tourist with a bandage around his head.

A QAS spokesman said the tourist was treated at the scene for minor cuts to his forehead.

The man refused to be taken to hospital and was left in the care of police.

Police investigations continue.