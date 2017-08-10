Glare, dirty windscreen cause head-on crash

Cheshire, 40, told police he was driving into the glare of the mid-morning sun along the Gin Gin-Mount Perry Rd with a dirty windscreen when he crashed.

RONALD Cheshire only realised he had driven on to the wrong side of the road and was about to slam into an oncoming car when his wife screamed.

Cheshire, 40, told police he was driving into the glare of the mid-morning sun along the Gin Gin-Mount Perry Rd with a dirty windscreen when he crashed.

He said he would now keep car windscreens clean.

Cheshire pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention on Saturday, July 8, near Moolboolaman.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Andrew Blunt said the other driver had been travelling west and saw Cheshire's car cross over a centre line.

The impact of the collision caused his car to roll into a ditch. Both cars left skid marks at the scene.

"In the police interview he says he had not realised he had crossed over until his wife began screaming at him,” Snr Cnst Blunt said.

"The sun was in his eyes and the windscreen quite dirty. He says he should have cleaned the windscreen.”

The disability pensioner said he may need time to pay a fine.

He said he had now lost his car as it was unroadworthy.

Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was fortunate there had not been more serious consequences.

She fined him $500.