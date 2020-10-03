Glamorous alleged ice kingpins hid guns under the stove

A glamorous beauty therapist and her boyfriend face the confiscation of $108,620 cash seized by police.

A Queensland beauty therapist and her boyfriend who are accused of trafficking ice are facing the confiscation of $108,620 in cash found hidden under their kitchen stove under laws targeting dirty money.

The Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) have applied to the Supreme Court in Brisbane for orders to freeze the cash until mum-of-three Chloe Victoria Smith, 26, and Reece William Luscombe, 30, face trial, so if they are found guilty of trafficking ice, the money can be forfeited to the state.

The cash was seized by police on March 30 during a police raid of a Shoal Point house near Mackay, shared by Smith and Luscombe.

Chloe Victoria Smith, 26.

After the raid the couple were both charged with trafficking the drug ice and trafficking in cannabis.

Smith, who has three children aged between one and six, is facing 42 charges, including supply charges, and Luscombe is facing 22 charges.

Police allege they are the masterminds of an ice network spanning from the Gold Coast to Cairns which has links to the Finks bikie gang.

Plain Clothes Senior Constable Ben Wood, from the Mackay Criminal Investigation Branch, who was one of the primary case officers of the operation, says in his affidavit that he believes the $108,620 belongs to Smith and/or Luscombe.

Reece William Luscombe, 30.

Police also allegedly found flakes of gold in a kitchen cupboard above the toaster, as well as 320 grams of the drug ice, a .45 calibre 1911 Colt MK IV series handgun and a .22 calibre Phoenix H22 handgun, both loaded with ammunition, with the cash hidden under the kitchen stove top at the Shoal Point home.

Neither Smith nor Luscombe hold gun licences, police allege in court documents.

Investigators found a Maserati Ghibli, similar to the one above.

A Tag Heuer watch, a Brietling watch and a Gucci wallet were also found in a kitchen cupboard by police during the search, court documents state.

They also allegedly found a Maserati Ghibli car and two Harley Davidsons at the home, however the CCC has not applied to freeze these cars as proceeds of crime.

The CCC have also asked the court to force the pair to reveal a list of all their assets, worth $5000 or more, currently owned and those assets they owned in the past six years.

The case is due in court on Thursday.

Originally published as Glamorous alleged ice kingpins hid guns, $108k cash under the stove