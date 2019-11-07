Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Glamorous event planner Danielle Hogan will spend the night in custody, after becoming the seventh person arrested over a huge cocaine ring.
Glamorous event planner Danielle Hogan will spend the night in custody, after becoming the seventh person arrested over a huge cocaine ring.
Crime

Glam party girl arrest in dial-a-dealer drug syndicate bust

by Nick Hansen
7th Nov 2019 7:44 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

An event planner is the latest alleged member of a sprawling cocaine syndicate to be collared by police.

Danielle Hogan, 24, used her grey tank-top to try to hide her face as detectives marched her out of her North Bondi unit just before 1pm on Thursday.

Event planner Danielle Hogan. Picture: Instagram
Event planner Danielle Hogan. Picture: Instagram

Hogan, whose social media accounts are a sun-soaked jaunt across Sydney beaches and waterside bars, was taken to Kings Cross Police Station in the back of a police wagon wearing tracksuit pants and a grey singlet.

She was charged with five offences including participating in a criminal group, take part supply prohibited drug and found on/entering/leaving drug premises.

Police denied her bail on Thursday and she was due to front a magistrate at Central Local Court on Friday.

Danielle Hogan gets into a police wagon. Picture: NSW Police
Danielle Hogan gets into a police wagon. Picture: NSW Police

"A seventh person has been arrested following an investigation into an alleged "Dial-a-Dealer" syndicate by detectives from Redfern Region Enforcement Squad," police said in a statement.

Danielle Hogan. Picture: Instagram
Danielle Hogan. Picture: Instagram

 

 

 

Danielle Hogan. Picture: Instagram
Danielle Hogan. Picture: Instagram

Police will allege in court Hogan knew the six other people arrested by Strike Force Northrop this week, when they found 1.6kg of cocaine and $40,000 cash in raids in Bankstown, Croydon Park, Yagoona, Potts Hill and Condell Park.

Among those arrested were four men - two aged 28 and two aged 29 - and two women - aged 24 and 27 - who remain before the courts.

Police said they believed the cocaine had been destined for racegoers and revellers over the Melbourne Cup weekend.

Strike Force Northrop detectives said they happened upon intelligence leading them to the latest syndicate during the arrest of 55 people running similar dial-a-dealer cocaine delivery services in May.

Detectives allege a sophisticated criminal network was involved in facilitating and directing the supply of drugs throughout the CBD and the eastern suburbs.

Danielle Hogan’s arrest on Thursday. Picture: NSW Police
Danielle Hogan’s arrest on Thursday. Picture: NSW Police
Danielle Hogan. Picture: Instagram
Danielle Hogan. Picture: Instagram
Danielle Hogan. Picture: Instagram
Danielle Hogan. Picture: Instagram

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘UNPRECEDENTED’: Solutions coming for foul smelling algae

        premium_icon ‘UNPRECEDENTED’: Solutions coming for foul smelling algae

        News Gladstone Regional Council is working to mitigate the impacts of an “unprecedented” algae event in Agnes Water.

        Cow euthanised after highway crash

        premium_icon Cow euthanised after highway crash

        News A COW has been euthanised after it was hit by a car near Gin Gin.

        Catholic education sector commences ‘work ban’

        premium_icon Catholic education sector commences ‘work ban’

        Education THREE Bundaberg schools will join thousands of Catholic teachers around the state...

        Paradise Dam failing on multiple structural levels

        premium_icon Paradise Dam failing on multiple structural levels

        News Deafening silence as community heard true scale of issue