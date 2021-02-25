Gladys stunned by awkward sex confession

An interview with NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian took an X-rated turn this morning when a fan called in to explain she had starred in a raunchy dream of his.

Ms Berejiklian was chatting with Kyle and Jackie O on KIIS FM this morning when the station put through a caller who described himself as a "very big fan".

The man introduced himself as Shaun and started off by telling Ms Berejiklian that he thought she was "doing an amazing job" as the Premier.

"You are very kind. Thank you," Ms Berejiklian said.

Shaun said since yesterday's announcement that more COVID-19 restrictions would be eased across NSW in the coming days, he had been wondering when nightclubs would be allowed to reopen.

"By you doing that, I actually had a dream about you," he said.

"Uh oh," Ms Berejiklian responded.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian was faced with a very awkward call during an interview on Thursday morning. Picture: Damian Shaw/NCA NewsWire

Shaun then launched into a description of the dream, telling the Premier: "We went for a nice romantic dinner because I was trying to talk to you about … getting night clubs back.

"We took the limo back to my house and let's just say, being very polite, you forgot all about your Premier jobs and we banged and it was really good."

Shaun was immediately cut off, prompting an apology from Kyle, who claimed Shaun had not included that detail when his story was screened.

"Premier I apologise. That's not what Sean said … he said he wined and dined you and you fell in love," Kyle said.

"That's OK. That's fine," a clearly uncomfortable Ms Berejiklian said, before asking if they could move on.

Jackie O then started to move to the next part of the interview before Kyle jumped in saying, "But how flattering really, right?".

Ms Berejiklian obviously didn't want to dwell on the subject, moving the interview along by saying: "Yes … um Jackie you were about to say something."

Yesterday, Ms Berejiklian announced a raft of restrictions would ease across NSW from 12.01am on Friday, including:

• 50 visitors being allowed in a home

• 30 people being allowed to dance at weddings, with rotation on and off the dance floor

• Increased class limits for gyms to 50 people, subject to the 4sq m rule

• Number of performers singing indoors increased to 30, subject to physical distancing requirements

• Singing by congregants allowed in places of worship if masks are worn, subject to the 4sq m rule

• Increase capacity for cinemas to 100 per cent

If NSW's COVID-19 numbers remain low then drinking while standing up at indoor venues will be allowed from March 17.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the easing of restrictions was due to the support of the NSW community.

"With the rollout of the vaccine now underway, and no new locally acquired cases in NSW, we are able to make further changes towards a new 'COVID normal'," she said.

"I thank the community for following the health advice to keep the virus at bay. However, we cannot become complacent."

Health Minister Brad Hazzard said NSW had come a long way since the virus arrived here and we should be proud of the position we are in.

"This week NSW started rolling out the vaccine across the state and now we are further easing restrictions, which is a fantastic achievement," he said.

Originally published as Gladys stunned by awkward sex confession