Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladys wans kids not to strike
Gladys wans kids not to strike
Politics

Gladys: ‘Don’t wag school to protest climate change’

by Christopher Harris
20th Sep 2019 10:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged schoolchildren not to wag class today to protest climate change while Catholic schools have told students that doing so is not going to "change the world".

It comes after the heads of prestigious schools Newington College and Sydney Church of England Grammar School gave their students the green light to attend the rally scheduled for noon at The Domain.

Ms Berejiklian suggested students should discuss how they can express their views with their teachers, rather than miss out on learning time.

 

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged schoolchildren not to wag class today.
Premier Gladys Berejiklian has urged schoolchildren not to wag class today.

 

Thousands of school students attended the global #ClimateStrike rally in March. Picture: Dean Lewins
Thousands of school students attended the global #ClimateStrike rally in March. Picture: Dean Lewins

 

"Of course, we encourage students to be passionate about issues of importance to them, and this can be done at school," she said.

"There are plenty of ways for students to express their views and still attend school.

"Skipping  school  to att­-end a protest is not acceptable."

Catholic Education NSW chief executive Dallas McInerney told students yesterday cutting class would not change the world.

"We believe students should learn about and discuss these issues in class where there is a responsibility on teachers to present information on important, contentious issues in a balanced and factual way," he said.

"Skipping school doesn't change the world, and we don't accept there needs to be a clash between attending class and caring about global issues."

More Stories

Show More
climate change protests gladys berejiklian nsw government school protests

Top Stories

    Black market sale: Teen offloads stolen guns, walks free

    premium_icon Black market sale: Teen offloads stolen guns, walks free

    Crime ZACHARY Rose-Kello used a sledgehammer and grinder to break into a room where firearms were being stored.

    Renegade scientist agrees with Senate’s reef inquiry

    premium_icon Renegade scientist agrees with Senate’s reef inquiry

    News A SENATE inquiry into the Great Barrier Reef is welcomed by a Queensland scientist.

    Why this new Bundy CBD business is a cut above

    premium_icon Why this new Bundy CBD business is a cut above

    Business Jess Smoothy is making her mark in a male-dominated industry

    Climate strike will create awareness

    premium_icon Climate strike will create awareness

    News A BUNDABERG academic and two local principals weigh in on the climate strike.