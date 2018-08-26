Menu
Water spout and ferry off Tannum Sands beach Sunday
Weather

Rare water spout swirls over Tannum Sands

Hannah Sbeghen
by
26th Aug 2018 8:43 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM

A resident has captured a rare water spout event swirling over the ocean off Tannum Sands beach this afternoon.

James Corrin captured the weather spectacle just before 12 noon. 

Bureau of Meteorology's Michael Paech said gusty winds and a potential storm rolling east from Beneraby has created the perfect recipe for the water spout.

"On the radar the water spout does look quite impressive off shore from Tannum Sands," Mr Paech said.

"The spouts can occur in showers and storms and they do occur off shore.

"It's basically a tightly turning column of air from the atmosphere tapping into turning wind, or what we call a vorticity." 

Boyne Island has recorded 11mm in the past four hours, Awoonga Dam's rain gauge is at 7mm and Gladstone is getting the back of the rainfall with only 2-3mm recorded.  

Strong winds and rainfall are expected to continue throughout the day according to Bureau of Meteorology's Lachlan Stoney.

"I can't speculate how much will fall as it is reasonably patchy," the meteorologist said.

"There are a few more showers pushing through from the north west and some storms even developing in Black Water moving east that Gladstone could potentially pick up.

"On the off chance Gladstone picks up that storm there could be up to 20mm of rain if not it will be under 5mm with today's patchy showers.

"The wet weather system is moving down from Rockhampton into Bundaberg and it looks like a constant stream so people can expect the day to be reasonably wet."

Mr Stoney said that the showers won't be going into the evening.

"What you'll probably see from the current band of clouds is some clearance but a re-development this afternoon," he said.

"It's unlikely it will be going all evening."

Gladstone Observer

