Gladstone region seaside town surges into Top 10

A GLADSTONE region seaside town is becoming more popular by the minute.

Booking.com has just released its latest travel trends which showed Agnes Water jump more than 100 spots in the rankings compared to this time last year.

Of the top-searched destinations with a search rank increase of over 100 places year on year in July, Agnes Water came in at number eight.

Queensland and Western Australia locations dominated the Top 10.

READ MORE: LOOK INSIDE: Luxury Agnes home takes out prestigious award



READ MORE: WATCH: Agnes filmmaker’s stunning footage of region

A renewed interest in Queensland destinations Maleny, Agnes Water, Rainbow Beach and Fraser Island was clear, with each experiencing a significant increase in ranking by more 100 places in comparison to 2019.

Popular Agnes Water spots included Edge on Beaches and 1770 Lagoons Central Apartment Resort.

Booking.com area manager for Australia Luke Wilson said while Australia was closed off to Europe and the Pacific Islands, it was heartening to see travellers heading back to iconic coastal Queensland and Western Australian destinations for their winter holiday sun fix.

“Queenslanders, conscious of not being complacent of restrictions returning are also looking to travel to traditional coastal destinations mostly within one to two hours’ north drive of Brisbane,” Mr Wilson said.

“This correlates directly with our previous May and June wish list data which highlighted Queensland was on the top of Australian travellers’ minds for the school holiday period.”

The top searched destinations with a search rank increase of over 100 places Year on Year include:

1. Kalbarri, WA #22

2. Maleny, QLD #35

3. Exmouth, WA #38

4. Mudgee, NSW #39

5. Yallingup, WA #41

6. Geraldton, WA #50

7. Stanthorpe, QLD #56

8. Agnes Water, QLD #58

9. Rainbow Beach, QLD #60

10. Fraser Island, QLD #66