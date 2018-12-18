Gladstone man jailed for bashing grandma with metal pole

Eziekeal Anthony Charles Yow Yeh pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to three charges including one count each of forcible entry, serious assault of a person over 60 and wilful damage.

A MAN aged 20 has been jailed over a brutal attack on a woman aged 71 in her home in Barney Point.

Yow Yeh was drunk when he attended the Barney Point home on November 8, armed with a 1.5m metal pole and in company of a co-offending friend.

Before the offending, Yow Yeh and the co-accused had been drinking and decided to confront a person who lived at the home who had allegedly made racial slurs against Yow Yeh's mother, the court heard.

The pair attended the address and called for the person to come outside but instead the woman came out.

The court heard the woman was the grandmother of the person Yow Yeh wanted to confront.

The grandmother told the men to leave and tried to block their access to the veranda.

Yow Yeh swung the metal bar and struck the woman in the stomach, knocking her over.

Two windows were smashed before the pair ran from the scene. Both were later sniffed out by police dogs and arrested.

The court heard the woman's injuries weren't serious but she was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital.

Yow Yeh has been in custody since and the court was told it was his third time behind bars.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella said Yow Yeh's actions warranted a "screaming need for deterrence".

He said although racism was condemned in the court, so was "taking matters into your own hands" in a violent "vigilante" act.

Yow Yeh was ordered to serve 16 months behind bars before he would be eligible for parole on May 13, 2019.