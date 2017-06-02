Gladstone man found with 44 child porn photos, 11 'most severe'

A GLADSTONE man will spend the next six months behind bars after being found in possession of child pornographic material in the most severe category.

Geoffrey Andrew Trattles, 46, pleaded guilty in the Gladstone District Court to four charges, including two counts of possession child exploitation material, one count of distribution of child exploitation material and one count of using a carriage service for the transmission of child pornographic material.

Prosecutor Matthew Hynes told the court between the dates of May 8 2015 and February 12, 2016 Trattles was in possession of the material.

A search warrant conducted at his Sun Valley home found him to be in possession of 44 images; 11 of these to be in the most severe category, depicting adult-to-child-penetration.

The age of the children in the photographs ranged as young as eight-years-old, to 15, both girls and boys.

The court heard his log-in to access the images was under the user name 'devilguy332'.

The material was located on various hardware and storage devices.

Police also found that Trattles had sent at least six emails containing in total, 53 images, to other recipients.

He had also been the recipient of 11 child pornographic images.

The court heard Trattles told police that he did not masturbate to or become sexually aroused by these images however, Mr Hynes said police found email conversations on his computer to suggest otherwise.

The court heard that it was Trattles stepson who found the images, and contacted the police.

Upon being arraigned on the charges in the Gladstone Magistrates Court, Trattles was released on bail, and has not spent any time in custody.

Defence barrister Maree Willey told the court that as a result of the offending her client's five-year marriage had ended and was suffering in a number of ways.

She said leading up to the offending Trattles had been unemployed after receiving a shoulder injury putting him out of work.

She said problems with his marriage drew him to the internet, and his unemployment status saw him with a lot of spare time on his hands.

At first when confronted with the pornographic and exploitive material, he was merely curious, she said.

However it grew into something more sinister.

She said looking back, her client cannot explain why he did what he did, but is now taking the steps towards recovery, stability and better mental health.

She told the court that while a prison sentence would be necessary for general deterrence, any time actual served could put a halt to his recovery.

Despite this, Judge Tony Moynihan QC sentenced the man to a 12-month prison term, to serve at least six behind bars, with an operational period of three years.