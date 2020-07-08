Gladstone man caught with meth and Viagra

Menu
IN COURT: A Gladstone man was caught with meth and Viagra a court was told.
liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
8th Jul 2020 12:00 AM
A GLADSTONE man was cautioned by a magistrate in court on Tuesday to take special care before using legal or illegal drugs.

Shannon Rhys Burns, 43, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to possession of dangerous drugs and possession of restricted drugs.

The court was told that on April 2 at 2.30pm Burns was intercepted on Dalrymple Dr and was nervous and visibly shaking when speaking to police.

Police search Burns's wallet and found 0.2g of meth and a blister pack containing Viagra the court was told.

Burns told police he had never seen the meth before and the Viagra was given to him by a friend.

Defence lawyer Bianca Wierland told the court her client was trying to figure out some medical issues that were causing him pain and wanted to get the drugs to see if they would help with the pain.

"It was just a mistake," Mrs Wierland said.

Deputy Chief Magistrate Leanne O'Shea told Burns it was "important" to take special care in taking anything suggested to him, whether they were legal or illegal drugs.

Burns was fined $300, convictions were not recorded.

