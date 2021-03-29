Gladstone COVID contact locations - closed or open?

Coles Gladstone’s Jade Watts with Gladstone Suns' vice president John Costello and treasurer Melissa Barker. Coles Gladstone will remain open unless advised by Queensland Health to close.

Several businesses in Gladstone that a COVID positive man visited between March 25 and 27 have closed until further notice.

Queensland Health is informing the businesses impacted by the situation every hour.

The man, who had the highly contagious UK strain, drove to Gladstone from Brisbane on Thursday, March 25.

Locations he visited can be found here.

Coles Kin Kora manager Ian Bennett told The Observer no staff had tested positive yet, after the man visited the Dawson Highway store from 12.09pm to 12.33pm on Saturday, March 26.

Mr Bennett said the store would remain open at this stage.

"It is open at the moment," he said.

"The first we heard about it was this morning when we were advised by Queensland Health.

"The team are being tested."

Staff are currently reviewing CCTV to establish where in the store the man went.

"We are going through that process at the moment," Mr Bennett said.

"Queensland Health are the main lead for this and we are following all their advice.

"We get an update every hour as to what to do next.

"We will continue to trade, depending on what Queensland Health recommendations are."

Auckland House has announced it will be closed until further notice after a COVID positive man visited there on Friday and Saturday. Picture Rodney Stevens DJI Mavic Air 2

Stockland Gladstone advised that BWS would be closed until further notice.

Spinnaker Park Cafe took to social media to inform the public of its temporary closure.

"Cafe Spinnaker Park is temporarily closed this morning until further notice," the Cafe posted.

Auckland House has also closed until further notice.

"We regret to inform you that due to an active COVID case being identified in Gladstone, we have made the decision to close Auckland House until we receive further direction from Queensland Health," Auckland House posted on social media.

"Our customers and staff are our most valued asset, and your safety is at the forefront of this decision.

"Once more information is at hand, we will provide further clarity regarding the direction forward.

"Please take care Gladstone, we thank you for your understanding at this uncertain time."

Miriam Vale's Star Roadhouse and Caravan Park will remain open under Queensland Health advice.

"We are listed on the Queensland Health website as a casual contact," a spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said she spoke to Queensland Health on Monday which advised the man did not enter the roadhouse or caravan park, he only used the gents toilets.

Debbie at the Gin Gin Bakery said they were open at the moment and would wait for updates from Queensland Health to determine whether they remained open.

