Gladstone couple's nightmare trip to Bundaberg

Daniel Schneider and Sabrina Teutelink in happier times before their hotel room and home were robbed.

A GLADSTONE couple feel violated after a trip to Bundaberg to celebrate their engagement went horribly wrong when their hotel room was ransacked.

Sabrina Teutelink and her fiance, Daniel Schneider, were staying at the Chalet Motor Inn on Bourbong St on Saturday night.

The couple had celebrated at Mr Schneider's parents' home with family and friends earlier that evening before stopping off at Hungry Tum for some cheese, chips and gravy.

All was well as the couple happily stumbled back to their hotel room in the early hours of Sunday morning, basking in the glory of their upcoming nuptials.

Ms Teutelink said she sobered up quickly once they entered their room.

Their car, house and work keys were missing as were a laptop, iPad, camera and make-up.

The bathroom window was wide open and the flyscreen had been removed.

"I was shocked,” Ms Teutelink said.

"My laptop bag had all our wedding planning stuff in it so that's months' worth of wedding plans gone.”

Mr Schneider phoned police to report the matter and even asked Gladstone police to patrol their home.

"Ironically, we moved everything in from the car because we thought it would be safer,” Ms Teutelink said.

Unfortunately, their nightmare didn't end there.

The couple phoned their real estate agent on Monday morning to explain the situation.

They sent a locksmith to the home but it was too late.

"The thieves broke into our home and rummaged around in our bedroom,” Ms Teutelink said.

"We haven't had an in-depth look yet but there's definitely some jewellery missing and an expensive bottle of Bundy Rum.”

Ms Teutelink was relieved that no harm had come to their cat, who was found outside the home by the real estate agents.

The final nail in the coffin was a phone call from the treasurer at the Gladstone RSL and Bowls Club, where Ms Teutelink works, informing her that the club had been broken into at 3am Monday morning.

Ms Teutelink said she believed the thieves had used her work key to enter the business.

"I feel violated,” she said.

"Why did they do this?”

Police have CCTV footage from the Gladstone RSL and Bowls Club and are investigating.

The CCTV footage shows four men, many covering their faces, open the doors to the club and enter before fleeing.