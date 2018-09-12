Menu
GUESS THE WEIGHT: Ben Trembath is raising funds for drought relief. Guessing the correct weight of the bale could win you a hamper of goodies and the ticket proceeds go towards the farmers. Mike Knott BUN100918BEN1
Community

Giving Spirit: Bundy's Ben Trembath fundraises for farmers

Katie Hall
by
12th Sep 2018 11:30 AM

BEN Trembath has a giving spirit.

Browsing the web one night, Ben was struck by how much the state's farmers needed the help of their community to get through the drought.

Ben said it sparked the idea for him to do his part for the farmers and their animals, and he began fundraising through the Commonwealth Bank.

Ben sold raffle tickets and got entrants to guess the correct weight of a bale of hay to be in the running for a sweet hamper prize.

No stranger to volunteer and charity work in the past, Ben said he was doing the fundraiser so the farmers' animals would be fed.

"So they can have feed, lick blocks and salt blocks as well,” Mr Trembath said.

Ben's carer Peter Turnbull said Ben held a soft spot for animals.

"He has done a lot of farm work at Southern Cross farms,” Mr Turnbull said.

Ben raised $44 for the worthy cause.

