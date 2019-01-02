Giving it another crack in Aussie Racing Cars

ACTION-PACKED: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder gets some air on the streets of the Gold Coast in the final round of the Aussie Racing Car series. He will compete in the series again this year.

ACTION-PACKED: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder gets some air on the streets of the Gold Coast in the final round of the Aussie Racing Car series. He will compete in the series again this year. Red Hot Shotz

MOTORSPORT: Bundaberg's Kel Treseder says the decision was easy to come back to Aussie Racing Cars.

Treseder is a confirmed starter for next year's series, revealing he will be back for his fourth full season.

"The decision was mainly made off the base of the fact we have secure KKP (Motorsport) investment in Aussie Racing Cars in terms of equipment and machinery,” he said.

"It makes sense for us because we have minimal outlay.

"The category also wanted us to go again with the 20th year of the series.”

Treseder during the off-season got to test a V8 Supercar for the first time, driving a car that competes in the Kumho Series, the third tier behind the main series and Super 2 Series.

But the former karter said competing in the series wasn't an option based on funds.

He added the unfinished business in the category drew him back.

Treseder has the most wins, the most pole positions and has had the fastest car in the category for the past three years but no championship victory.

"That's what we are there for (to win the title),” Treseder said.

"We've been close so many times.”

Treseder's chances of winning the past three titles has ended with poor rounds with either races not completed by him or penalties that have put him at the back.

"It's two fold for me, from a driving point of view if we are only good to finish fourth, be fourth,” he said.

"We hope to be better with the mechanical stuff as well, but that is sometimes out of the team and my control.”

Treseder is currently looking for sponsors to help him through next season and said if a major sponsor doesn't come on board his racing season could be limited to one or two rounds.

"We need funding for the rest of the year because there is a lot of travelling to do,” he said.

To help, contact the Kel Treseder Facebook page.

The season starts in Adelaide on February 28.