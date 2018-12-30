Giving gold a crack next year

Rheed McCracken on the track in Bundaberg two years ago.

Rheed McCracken on the track in Bundaberg two years ago. Mike Knott BUN240916ATHLETICS16

ATHLETICS: Bundaberg's Rheed McCracken admits next year might be the busiest of his career, but he is embracing the challenge.

McCracken is a Rum City athlete to watch next year as he prepares for the World Para Athletics Championships and claiming an elusive gold in that event.

The 21-year-old is also using 2019 to prepare and qualify for his third Paralympics in Tokyo in 2020.

It is a far cry from his season this year, which ended in May in Switzerland after breaking the 100m world record in the T34 class for the second straight year in Nottwil with a time of 14.80 seconds.

He spent last week at home visiting his family and friends in a rare visit to the region.

"I haven't had a lot of time to get back, which is disappointing, so it was good to get back” McCracken said.

"I've had a bit of time off because the next two years for me are full on.”

McCracken will start his year in Canberra next month at the annual Summer Down Under event before competing at the IPC Grand Prix in Dubai in February, which is the same venue for the world titles.

He then heads to Switzerland in May again for the Nottwil Grand Prix before hopefully heading to Japan to look at the athletes' village for the Paralympics. Finally, he is planning to compete in the United States in June before hitting the world titles in November, which he has already qualified for in the 100m, 200m and 800m.

"I'm really excited, it was a long gap waiting until November to get back under way,” McCracken said.

"When I finished in May, I was excited to start again but my coach pulled me back and said 'don't, save that for when you come back.'

"My coach is a big believer of do things but not get consumed by it.”

But McCracken admits something that has been taking up his mind is not landing an elusive gold at the world titles or the Paralympic Games.

He has won four silvers overall at world titles, with one last year and three on debut in 2013.

He's also won two silvers in the 100m at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics.

On each occasion he's been beaten by Tunisian athlete Walid Ktila.

McCracken admits losing to him last year in the 100m final at the world titles was one of the toughest moments of his career.

"Last year hurt, I pretty much gave it everything I had,” he said.

"I was pretty heartbroken.

"There's different reasons but for me it is not mentally putting it on during the day.”

McCracken hopes next year and the schedule can land him that elusive gold.

"(The loss) taught me a lot,” he said.

"For me, I'll work hard to put it all together.”

McCracken will compete for the first time next year on January 20 in Canberra.