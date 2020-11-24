GIVING BACK: Club’s generous donation to local organisations

MEMBERS of the Bundaberg 4WD Club Inc. recently had the pleasure of donating to various groups from fundraising efforts held over the last year.

Our major fundraiser was in conjunction with our club hosting the 40th Anniversary 4WDQLD Corroboree at Mount Perry, where proceeds of $5000 were raised from the raffle held at the event.

The attendees come from all over the state and travel to many remote places, so it was fitting that we donated to the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

Our request to support our local base will see funds go towards vital medical equipment in Bundaberg.

The greatest ongoing challenge facing the RFDS is to raise sufficient funds to go towards their aircraft replacement program and to update medical equipment.

Life Flight Rescue Crew member John Kennedy explaining what the service provides. Photo: Contributed

Last year, the RFDS travelled over 7.5 million kilometres throughout Queensland and provided care for over 95,000 patients.

Our donation has helped in their goal to save lives and provide the furthest corners of our state with the finest care.

Each year our club also nominates a local charity that we raise funds for by sales of our annual Fundraising Calendar that features club members vehicles out and about on activities. Along with sales of the calendar we have our annual “Ladies Day Drive” where the ladies get to do the driving.

If the vehicle does not have a lady to drive the significant other has to don a dress or pay a fine.

Fines take place during the day and add to the total.

This year we raised $2500 which we donated to the RACQ Life Flight Rescue Base in Bundaberg.

Every day the RACQ Life Flight Rescue crews treat seriously ill and critically injured patients, while providing rapid response airlifts to hospitals around the state.

As a charity, LifeFlight relies on support from the Queensland Community to fund this invaluable service.

On top of the two major donations we also donated $1250 to the Gin Gin and District Local Chaplaincy Program.

The school chaplains do a tremendous amount of much needed pastoral care within our schools and in the community to support youth.

As we are part of 4WDQLD our club also donated $1000 towards the organisation to help promote 4WDing as a legitimate recreation and to encourage responsible, safe 4WDing and help keep access open for all.

The Mount Perry Branch of the Rural Fire Brigade also gained a $500 donation from our involvement in their community.

As a club we were fortunate to have their support for our event and the important work the volunteers do to keep people safe.

To find out more on the Bundaberg Four Wheel Drive Club and activities we have on, contact us via email, info@bundaberg4wdclub.com, on the net at www.bundaberg4wdclub.com or catch us on Facebook or Instagram.