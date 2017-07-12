Giving back after losing their son

FINAL WISH: Janell Mooney and partner Phil Travers hope to raise funds for the Palliative Care Unit to buy two portable tilt wheel chairs and other needed supplies.

STRUCK by tragedy, Bundaberg couple Janell Mooney and partner Phil Travers are determined to make a difference in the lives of others in memory of son Jason Powrie.

Ms Mooney's son Jason, 40, was diagnosed with a brain tumour when he was just 10 and battled the grade 4 glioblastoma multiforme, as well as suffering long battles with other cancers, strokes, epilepsy and brain haemorrhages, for three decades.

Having spent a lot of time in the Palliative Care Unit at the Bundaberg Hospital, Jason's family have started a GoFundMe page to give back to the "incredible palliative care team”.

"We were able to look after Jason at home until the end because of the incredible palliative care team at Bundaberg Hospital and Dr Jenny Crane, his wonderful doctor, who went above and beyond the call of duty,” she said.

"Palliative care funding is very limited and the people working in this area are very loyal and dedicated.

"One of the things that we desperately needed during Jason's last weeks was a portable tilt wheelchair with head support that would allow us to take Jason outside for walks, etc.

"Unfortunately, that was not available to us via palliative care as their pool of medical aids was extremely limited.

"I want to raise funds for a special wheelchair which will enable palliative care patients and their family and/or carer/s the ability to leave their homes and enjoy what time they have left together.”

Janell Mooney with her son Jason Powrie.

With an unwavering smile and positive outlook on life, Ms Mooney said her son was best described as a saint.

Never complaining about the cards he had been dealt, he always had time to sing, dance and spread his laughter, sense of humour and zest for life with those around him.

His mother said he touched so many people with his beautiful smile.

If you would like to support Janell and Phil on their mission to help the Bundaberg Hospital's Palliative Care Unit, head to http://bit.ly/2ucmqG0