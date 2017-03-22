Give your town a good name by entering competition

Rotary Lodge is being expanded and a fundraising campaign is underway to help these patients and carers who require accommodation close to the hospital.

A NAMING rights contest is under way for North Burnett towns to raise money for an extension to Bundaberg Hospital's Rotary Lodge.

The lodge, run by the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation, will have a four-bedroom extension and rural towns - whose residents are the biggest users of the lodge - will be encouraged to raise as much money as possible.

The four new bedrooms will be named after the top fundraisers.

Foundation manager Maria Burnet said a big reason for the extension was a huge rise in chemotherapy and radiation oncology patients being treated locally.

Patricia Radziwill, a cancer patient from Dallarnil, was a big supporter.

"Being a pensioner, staying in a motel for weeks of treatment would have not been possible,'' she said.

"At the lodge, I'm close to the Cancer Care Centre and it's great to have company of other guests,” she said.

Individuals who would like to make a donation can do so by making cheques payable to the Bundaberg Health Services Foundation, PO Box 34, Bundaberg Q 4670, or by calling 4150 2863.