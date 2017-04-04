Give us your thumbs up Bundaberg

Heidi Jane Geyer Thank you and a big shout out to our neighbours for helping us chainsaw our jacaranda tree down in Avoca which collapsed with the terrible weather.

Ash Emerick Massive thumbs up to Miles Donovan for safely helping several species of wildlife cross the road today and getting them out of danger.

Casey Fletcher Thumbs up to the Bundaberg police who spent hours standing at the streets that were flooded and redirecting traffic and kept members of the public safe. The officers are outstanding!

Steve Peebles I also should have thanked the awesome job the ambos did with my son as well. Transferring him between ambulances to get him to hospital through all the blocked roads. I am indebted to you all.

Laura Sharpe Thumbs up to the volunteer help desk at the base hospital and all the friendly wonderful ladies who have helped me with directions every time I'm there.

Lorelle Sergiacomi Double thumbs up to O'Briens at Sugarland.

On a wet Wednesday afternoon a lovely bloke came out to uni and replaced my broken windshield whilst I attended classes. The following week I needed new windshield wipers.

Whilst I was paying for them another lovely young man changed them. Super quick service and super nice people too.

Highly recommended these great blokes. Well done and well deserved too.