Give the gift of housing this Mother’s Day

Carinbundi client Luke Hillyard and his mother Sandy Hillyard getting behind the Buy A (virtual) Brick fundraiser.

Carinbundi client Luke Hillyard and his mother Sandy Hillyard getting behind the Buy A (virtual) Brick fundraiser.

CARINBUNDI is calling for the community to buy a virtual brick for Mother’s Day, as the build date gets closer for two more homes for people with disabilities.

Carinbundi Foundation co-ordinator Debra Phillips said they hoped to garner support like they had with previous Buy a Brick fundraisers to help with the associated costs.

Ms Phillips said they were still considering the best way to thank donors once the houses were built but they would be appreciative of any support in funding the remaining costs.

“For just $5 you can go online, buy a brick and through our PayPal account put that it is a gift and who it is for and an e-card will be sent to the recipient,” Ms Phillips said.

“We have a block of land in town which is being cleared so if all goes to plan we hope to start the building process around late May.

“We are as ready as we can be for this big step.”

Carinbundi client Luke Hillyard and his mother Sandy Hillyard getting behind the Buy A (virtual) Brick fundraiser.

Ms Phillips said while a lot of people were feeling isolated due the coronavirus pandemic, it could end up being the norm for people with disabilities.

“All the homes we build will be dual occupancy and one of the reasons we do that is if we have two or three people in each house then we can provide one vehicle so then they’re able to go out with their support worker,” she said.

“Isolation is also on everyone’s mind all of a sudden but for people with disabilities, both intellectual and even physical, that is their life unless someone comes to take them out.

“They need a home they can call theirs and a place they can live with like-minded friends so they’re supported and encouraged.

“They can reach development goals and laugh with their support workers and support their mates.”

Since restrictions came into place, Ms Phillips said their clients hadn’t been able to partake in small group activities or see their friends and it was difficult for some to understand.

“One thought he was doing something wrong and was being punished, it’s harder for people with intellectual disabilities to understand what is happening,” she said.

Ms Phillips said hearing this from families had reassured her belief that providing dual occupancy housing was incredibly important.

“It is so important people can live as independently as possible but also be around like-minded people,” she said.

“It can make a huge difference in the life of someone with a disability, they don’t need to be isolated if they can live with their friends.”

To buy a brick for Mother’s Day visit https://www.carinbundifoundation.org.au/buyabrick/.