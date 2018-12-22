'Give, spend, save' jars nurture girl's animal love

CHRISTMAS SPIRIT: Sophie Suvill, 6, donated her pocket money to the local animal shelter for cat toys yesterday.

Jessica Lamb

IN SIX-year-old Sophie Suvill's home there are three jars labelled "Give", "Spend" and "Save" between which she divides her pocket money.

The initiative was started by her mother to teach Sophie the value of money, a lesson the young animal lover has taken to heart to help the cats at the local animal shelter.

Arms straining to carry the heavy jar filled with silver coins totalling $58 dollars, Sophie visited the Fraser Coast Regional Council's Pet Adoption Centre in Urangan yesterday.

"I really want to buy the cats toys to play with while they wait to be adopted," Sophie said.

"I love animals. At home we have 10 birds, a cat, three dogs and a horse.

"I want half my money to go to the cats here and half for the starving cows in New South Wales."

Proud mum and council executive manager of regulatory services Megan Suvill said Sophie completed chores like cleaning the dog pen, clearing the table and cleaning her bedroom to earn her money.

"I'm so proud of her. The give jar is always the one with the most money in it," Ms Suvill said.

"She has always been interested in what I do at the shelter for work but her au pair also volunteers here."

Ms Suvill explained the shelter's cat adoption section was currently full housing about 30 cats with the pressure also being felt in the Maryborough facility and at local rescues and by foster carers.

"We would love to see all our animals re-homed but also as it is the season of giving, we encourage people to be mindful about whether their home is suitable for a new family member," she said.

"We want to avoid unwanted gifts and have more animals returned to us. We want them to go to warm, loving homes who are ready for a new pet."

Ms Suvill said all animals adopted came vaccinated, desexed and wormed.

"If they are too young to be desexed they get a voucher for it when they are older," she said.