Give something unique this Easter

IT CAN be hard to fathom, but some people actually don't like chocolate - or perhaps they prefer not to eat it.

Whatever their reason, it can make Easter time a little difficult - unless you're ahead of the game and try these cool ideas from Hoselink:

Aloe: Succulents are super cute to give as a gift and being low-maintenance, even those with brown thumbs will be able to keep them alive and enjoy them.

Cactus: Not for the thin-skinned. A cactus can add an earthy touch to a room and is very 'in' in the plant world.

Bonsai tree: You can get bonsais with or without flowers, so these little beauties are guaranteed to please all.

Phalaenopsis Orchid: This pot plant is timeless. It's sophisticated, stunning and makes a statement.

Baby olive tree: The baby olive tree is super high on the trendy scale and makes a great gift. It's modern, low maintenance and perfect for a man or woman.

So why not trade in the traditional Easter eggs for a more natural, unique gift.

Georja Ryan

