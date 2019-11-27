Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHRISTMAS PRESENCE: NewsMail sub-editor Jay Fielding helps put together a hamper for a local family.
CHRISTMAS PRESENCE: NewsMail sub-editor Jay Fielding helps put together a hamper for a local family.
News

Give some cheer to struggling families this Christmas

27th Nov 2019 5:00 AM

SHARE the joy of Christmas and take part in the NewsMail’s annual Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal.

Christmas is a special time for many but for others in the community it can be a struggle, with people facing financial difficulties and issues such as loneliness.

Every year, the NewsMail runs its Adopt a Family appeal, working with local community groups to connect you with local families in need.

It’s a great way for local workplaces and groups to make a real difference to someone at Christmas – the best present any of us could give.

Simply head online, select a family you’d like to adopt and contact the organisation listed.

Then get busy putting together a donation of non-perishable food, children’s toys and Christmas gifts.

Suitable donations include pantry staples, toiletries, cleaning products, sporting equipment, Christmas treats and books.

Donations must not include alcohol, tobacco or gambling products.

Click here to adopt a family today.

adopt a family bundaberg
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor raises Bundy Airport freight vision

        premium_icon Mayor raises Bundy Airport freight vision

        News BUNDABERG Regional Council is investigating the feasibility of turning Bundaberg Airport into an international airfreight destination.

        Artist’s landscape brings colour to drought

        premium_icon Artist’s landscape brings colour to drought

        Art & Theatre SITTING on top of sixty acres worth of paddocks and grassy hills on a Childers...

        Bundy MP delighted: new inclusions for disability parking

        premium_icon Bundy MP delighted: new inclusions for disability parking

        News THE Palaszczuk Government announced today they have extended the disability parking...

        MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        premium_icon MONSTER: Real life boogey man broke into kids' bedrooms

        News Horror story becomes reality as two-year-old raped at home