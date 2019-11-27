Give some cheer to struggling families this Christmas

SHARE the joy of Christmas and take part in the NewsMail’s annual Adopt a Family for Christmas Appeal.

Christmas is a special time for many but for others in the community it can be a struggle, with people facing financial difficulties and issues such as loneliness.

Every year, the NewsMail runs its Adopt a Family appeal, working with local community groups to connect you with local families in need.

It’s a great way for local workplaces and groups to make a real difference to someone at Christmas – the best present any of us could give.

Simply head online, select a family you’d like to adopt and contact the organisation listed.

Then get busy putting together a donation of non-perishable food, children’s toys and Christmas gifts.

Suitable donations include pantry staples, toiletries, cleaning products, sporting equipment, Christmas treats and books.

Donations must not include alcohol, tobacco or gambling products.

Click here to adopt a family today.