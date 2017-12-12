Give more than a meal this Christmas

Meals on Wheels provides much more than just a meal to those in need.

With Christmas just around the corner, Queensland Meals on Wheels is asking people to support the iconic organisation to help make a difference to the hearts and homes of many in need.

The not-for-profit organisation is conducting a survey in the lead up to Christmas, and your opinion can help them improve services and strengthen their contribution to local communities around the state.

Queensland Meals on Wheels' State Manager, David Bannister, said the festive season is a busy time of year for the organisation, so feedback from the community will provide valuable information on how the local services are perceived in the community, to ensure they continue to deliver services to those in need for years to come.

"Meals on Wheels is about connecting with our local communities by sharing the gift of a warm smile, nourishing meal and lifelong friendships," said David Bannister.

"We are run by the community, for the community and we're asking the people of Queensland to support us by providing their feedback to allow us to improve our service."

Meals on Wheels' services throughout Queensland currently deliver around 2 million meals a year to people in cities, rural and regional areas.

The survey is available online at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/TR38PVW and will only take a couple of minutes to complete.

If you know someone who may require assistance or for information on how to volunteer, visit www.qmow.org or www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsQueensland.

