Give it a goat: Bundy butcher snags big wins

MEAT FEAT: Dale Veivers from Zacs Meats with a sample of their goat and cranberry sausages.

DECIDING to go with goat just one week out from competition has paid off for a Bundaberg butcher, who claimed a host of top sausage gongs at the weekend.

The 2017 Australian Meat Industry Council Queensland Sausage King and Best Butchers Burger Competition was held at Maryborough.

Zacs Meat owner Stephen Austin told the NewsMail he was chuffed to take out seven awards at the event, held as part of the Relish Food and Wine Festival.

Winning the title of Sausage King for his honey mustard chicken variety was a thrill for the Burnett St butcher.

But Mr Austin said it was pot luck that goat and cranberry was even entered into the gourmet category, where it claimed silver.

"Goat meat is on the rise at the moment,” he said.

"It's leaner and the fats are better for you than lamb.”

Mr Austin said he was playing around with the flavour before the event and thought there was no better time and place to test it.

"The cranberry offers a sweetness to the meat,” he said.

"People often think of goat with curries and not really with sausages, so now's the chance.”

Zacs Meats make 40 different sausages and stock 16 types at any one time.

Mr Austin said they had entered the competition for a number of years and had always come home with a handful of awards.

ZACS MEATS AWARDS

Sausage King

GOLD

Traditional Australian Pork

Poultry - Honey mustard chicken sausage

SILVER

Gourmet / Open Class - Goat and cranberry sausage

BRONZE

Poultry - Tandoori chicken

Gourmet / Open Class - Pork, spanish lime and chilli

Best Butchers Burgers

SECOND

Gourmet/Open Class Burger

THIRD

Beef Burger