Give independents a fair go

I made a snap decision to run as an independent Candidate for Burnett.

Yesterday 7th October self nominations opened (7th) and I started working on the requirements. My complaint is, Nominations close on the 11th? which is Sunday and there is no place or opportunity for me to lodge my forms and payments on Saturday/Sunday.

If ECQ was going to have 5 days for Independents to Organise this, they should be 5 working days not a weekend when there in no opportunity to Lodge.

They have only given me 3 days from opening their doors to closing Nominations. I could use a few more signatures of people on the electoral role and am seeking those.

Last time many people who nominated me were from different electorates, as we border Bundaberg.