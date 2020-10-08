Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Your Story

Give independents a fair go

RicGlass1
by
8th Oct 2020 11:00 AM

I made a snap decision to run as an independent Candidate for Burnett.

Yesterday 7th October self nominations opened (7th) and I started working on the requirements. My complaint is, Nominations close on the 11th? which is Sunday and there is no place or opportunity for me to lodge my forms and payments on Saturday/Sunday.

If ECQ was going to have 5 days for Independents to Organise this, they should be 5 working days not a weekend when there in no opportunity to Lodge.

They have only given me 3 days from opening their doors to closing Nominations. I could use a few more signatures of people on the electoral role and am seeking those.

Last time many people who nominated me were from different electorates, as we border Bundaberg.

burnett queensland election 2020 voting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie programs showcase the magic of Bundaberg

        Premium Content Aussie programs showcase the magic of Bundaberg

        News Plenty of lights, camera and action in Bundaberg with the region making many appearances on the television screens of Australia.

        Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Premium Content Qld’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ jobs boom

        Environment Sunshine State could be clean energy world leader, creating 25,000 jobs

        Teen ‘ruined’ family relationship after crime spree

        Premium Content Teen ‘ruined’ family relationship after crime spree

        News The court heard he moved to Gin Gin for a fresh start.