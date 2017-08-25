Give blood and help save lives

COLD and flu cases are continuing to affect blood donations and the Bundaberg Blood Donor Centre needs your help.

Spokesman Barry Lynch said there were more than 40 appointments available over the next two weeks for whole blood and 60 appointments for plasma donations.

"Indeed, around 1000 appointments are cancelled daily nationwide at this time of year - or 25% of all those made,” Mr Lynch said.

"However, the need for life-saving and life-changing blood products does not diminish.

"We therefore call on people who do not have a donation appointment to please try and make one as soon as they are able at Bundaberg Blood Donor Centre, on the grounds of the base hospital.”

To donate call 13 14 95 or visit donateblood.com.au.