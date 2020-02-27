Give back while you fuel up

THIS Saturday drivers can refuel with Lowes Petroleum Service knowing one cent from every litre of fuel will go to WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

Lowes community engagement spokeswoman Sharon White said the company was hoping to make it routine.

“I don’t think there has been anyone in Australia whose heart has not broken somewhat by this despair, but our budgets can only stretch so far,” Ms White said.

“There was a ground swell from our team to do something sustainable, not just a one off.

“That’s where the idea of creating ongoing opportunities for everyone to continue to donate comes in.”

Bundaberg Lowes is located on Princess St.