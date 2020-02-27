Menu
Lowes driver Luke Brisk with Kate Flint refuelling for WIRES.
News

Give back while you fuel up

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
27th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
Subscriber only

THIS Saturday drivers can refuel with Lowes Petroleum Service knowing one cent from every litre of fuel will go to WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

Lowes community engagement spokeswoman Sharon White said the company was hoping to make it routine.

“I don’t think there has been anyone in Australia whose heart has not broken somewhat by this despair, but our budgets can only stretch so far,” Ms White said.

“There was a ground swell from our team to do something sustainable, not just a one off.

“That’s where the idea of creating ongoing opportunities for everyone to continue to donate comes in.”

Bundaberg Lowes is located on Princess St.

