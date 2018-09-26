Girls step up to crease

CRICKET: For the girls who just want to have fun on the cricket pitch, you're in luck.

A Heat Girls League is coming to Bundaberg soon for youngsters between the age of 10 and 15.

Queensland Cricket Wide Bay regional cricket officer Daniel Drew said ideally they would "love to have at least four teams involved, but the more the merrier”.

Drew said having a Heat Girls League in the area provides opportunity for players and the sport.

"Like all regional areas it is great to give young people the option to play a wide range of sports and to keep growing the great game of cricket in Bundaberg is something that we all strive for, and who knows we might discover the next superstar of Queensland and Australian cricket,” Drew said.

"There has been a number of parents that have asked about getting their daughter involved in cricket and being able to play with their friends against other girls as sometimes the young girls can feel a little daunted playing against the boys.

"This is a perfect opportunity for the girls to play in an All-Girls team and competition whereas previously they wouldn't get the opportunity to do that unless they were in a representative set up.”

Drew said ultimately they would love to have an all girls cricket competition that would rival the current competition that runs on Saturday mornings in the future.

"With the massive rise in popularity of Women's cricket with the WNCL and WBBL having greater exposure there is so many opportunities for the girls to make a career and travel the country and world playing a game they love,” he said.

Those thinking about joining, you don't need any previous experience or equipment.

Drew said they would be using a modified ball which is softer than the traditional cricket ball which limits the chance of injury.

Email daniel.drew@qldcricket.com.au for more information or to join.

DETAILS

When: Starts on October 27, 2-5pm

There is an eight-week competition, and there will also be two weeks of come-and-try and skills sessions prior.

Cost: $60

Where: Kendalls Flat

Contact: daniel.drew@qldcricket.com.au