Girls on the farm: just dive in, says Romanah

THIS week in Rural Weekly's Growing Our Future series, we meet quality assurance assistant and animal handler Romanah Warry, 19, who talks about being one of the best kind of girls' club - being a woman on the land.

"I went to (Longreach Pastoral College) and there were more females out there than males. At one stage there were 20 girls and six boys, from all around Australia. I was one of five Queenslanders on a $10,000 scholarship.

There's a lot of women out there on farms, especially in the show ring; I've met a lot of really good people with both animals and tractors.

I met my partner, Brad Ford, through tractors; his family have farms down at Gin Gin.

I was the 2015 Central West Queensland junior cattle handler, and I went down to the Ekka and met a lot of great women down there.

There was a little bit (of sexism) at college - usually when it came to more hands-on things like mechanics and welding.

Sometimes girls wanted to learn and didn't have a chance, because the boys just dive in; but most of the girls got in there and did it. You watch and learn.

If you're nervous or not sure, you just have to ask questions. Always ask at the end if you can have a little go, and learn from your mistakes.

I've learned if you don't ask questions, you'll never know.

I have my truck licence as well - not many girls out there have a truck licence; a lot want it, but not many go for it. I got mine because my Dad is a truck driver, and I have my motorbike licence because my Mum does too.

She is a business owner - she runs a shoe shop in Biloela. My sister also plays a big part and is so supportive.

My Dad worked at the meatworks for 21 years on the night shift as a fitter and turner, and he has just gone back into truck driving, which is what he loved. He and I restore tractors together, we've got a couple more shows this year.

I've always wanted to be a butcher and he suggested I get into QA ... now I'm a quality assurance assistant at Teys Bros; I've done everything from starting them out to sending them out all over the world, making sure they're up to standard.

I'm also an animal handler. I work on properties with cattle and horses. I started on a clydesdale stud at Goovigen and got a traineeship before I studied ag.

I love it because there's always something different happening.

I'm hoping to get into meat assessing, where you look at the whole carcase before it goes out.

But I actually don't eat that much red meat - I prefer chicken. You get sick of steak after a while.”