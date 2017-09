BUNDY women will be called upon to unite in the fight against women's cancers when Cancer Council Queensland launches Girls' Night In.

The Bundaberg branch will host a candle-making workshop today to officially launch the initiative in the region.

Staff and volunteers will get together from 10am until noon at 41A Woongarra St to learn the basics of candle making and raise awareness for women's cancers.

Visit girlsnightin.com.au for more information.