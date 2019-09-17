Girl’s ‘lip challenge’ goes horribly wrong

A girl who attempted the Kylie Jenner lip challenge has been left sorely disappointed - literally - ending up instead with a swollen pout for two days afterwards.

UK mother Danni Greenland, 30, videoed her daughter Lily Greenland, 12, with her mouth inside a small shot glass and couldn't stop laughing when her lips emerged swollen four times their size last weekend.

Danni said her daughter's lips looked like "lip fillers gone very wrong" and she was almost unable to talk as her inflated bottom lip hung so low.

The video shows Lily's eyes beginning to water as she holds her lips in the shot glass, mumbling "it hurts" when her mother asks why she's crying.

Danni then tells her to take the shot glass off and bursts into laughter as her daughter's transformation is revealed.

Source: Danni Greenland - Facebook

Lily covers her mouth with her hand before dashing off to take a look in the mirror and later shows off her enormous lips to her mother's delight.

She then attempts to pout and flicks her inflated bottom lip with tears of laughter streaming down her face.

The swelling stayed put for nearly two days straight, and Lily was forced to go to school with her new distended mouth - with even her teachers calling her a "doughnut", Danni said.

"I would say she looked like (UK singer) Pete Burns, to be honest. I've never seen lips like it in real life. It was very surreal. It was like a lip filler job gone very wrong," Danni said.

"Hopefully, it's put her off having lip fillers when she's older. They were probably about three or four times the size of her natural lips. She usually has quite small natural lips.

"I didn't realise she was going to do it or that was really going to happen. I started recording because her lips looked funny in the shot glass. I hid my phone and filmed her.

"Lily was just watching some silly videos. She was sitting next to me and I saw her with the shot glass. Her lips seemed to stay that big.

"She took it off her lips and looked like that. It was really funny. I found it so shocking seeing how big her lips were. They're looking nice and bruised now."

"They're not as big but they're still not back to normal. They're a bit big and underneath her lip she looks like she's got a beard now.

Despite the shot glass only staying on Lily's lips "for about a minute", Danni said she was amazed by how much it had caused Lily's lips to swell, affecting her ability to talk properly.

"She was eating fine, but with talking her bottom lip was just hanging down because it was so big," Danni said.

"So when Lily was talking she couldn't say the words properly. She looked like a baboon, but that didn't last too long.

"She was saying she wants to do it for prom when she's older and I was saying, 'No, you're not'. Maybe she hasn't learned."

Danni posted the video online where it has gone on to get "quite a reaction" - receiving more than 3500 likes, views and comments.

The reality star before fillers.

"This is the sort of thing she normally gets up to. She does tend to do quite a few things. I'll be at work and will get a 'mum' call when she's done something silly," she said.

"She once got a ring stuck around her toe. She's like having a two-year-old. I think she just wanted bigger lips to be honest, she's not got anything going on."

But although the challenge is inspired by Kylie Jenner's own lips, Danni said Lily was not a fan.

"She was just acting like a teenage girl I suppose. Lily (does not) think Kylie Jenner is (attractive). She doesn't want her lips. One of her friends tagged Kylie Jenner in the video."

Kylie afterwards.