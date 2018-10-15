Girls found in hedge after allegedly fleeing stolen car

FILE IMAGE: Two teenage girls have been charged after crashing an allegedly stolen car in Townsville.

FILE IMAGE: Two teenage girls have been charged after crashing an allegedly stolen car in Townsville.

A PAIR of teenage girls have been charged and two are on the run after crashing an allegedly stolen car in Aitkenvale.

Police have alleged a 15-year-old Cairns girl and a 17-year-old Aitkenvale girl were in a stolen Toyota Camry when it crashed at the corner of Pope St and Alfred St about 10.50pm on Sunday.

Members of the public saw four people flee the car.

Inspector Graeme Paine said police, directed by public information, located the two girls hiding in a nearby hedge.

It is alleged the Toyota Camry, along with a Jeep Patriot that has since been found, was stolen from a Warratah St home in Aitkenvale on Sunday about 4.50am.

Insp Paine conceded that, anecdotally, there has been a higher number of female youth offenders.

"Probably more so than I would think in past periods," he said.

"Look a lot of that comes down to influence, unfortunately we're getting a lot of juvenile offenders and the ages are getting younger.

"I'm not sure why we would see [an increased] number of females being arrested, but it is concerning."

A 15-year-old Earlville girl was charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

A 17-year-old Aitkenvale girl has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and burglary.

The pair will be dealt with under the Youth Justice Act.