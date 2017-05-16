Girls, come and try stand-up paddling

IF YOU'RE looking to warm up this winter, why not get out on the water and get moving?

Surfing Queensland is holding a series of come-and-try days for girls and women keen to try stand-up paddle boarding.

The Women on the Water sessions on June 10 and August 12 are free.

Stand-up paddle boarding provides a workout aerobically and for muscle toning, beneficial for core areas such as back and stomach, legs, arms and even your feet.

Bundaberg's Brea Wright shows how it's done at the HIF Agnes Water surf festival. Contributed - Paul Stumer

The sessions begin at 8am at the Moneys Creek Lagoon in Bargara. Arrive at 7.45am for a prompt start.

They are suitable for anyone regardless of experience, and children under eight are welcome.

All equipment is supplied including boards, paddles, life jackets and amenities to shower and change.

Bring a hat, sunscreen, water bottle, swimming attire, towel, shoes, enthusiasm and a smile on your dial.

For more contact Keith Drinkwater from Pacifique Surfriders Club on 0428 889 556 or email pacifiquesurf

riders@yahoo.com.au.