Girls are going out on their own

NEW FORCE: Female players Ruby Rowlands and Taylor Stumer (front), Natasha Milliken, Kylie Brislane, Mikaela Drewett, Erica Milliken, Alice Prichard and Rhegis Richardson (back) are going to be part of a new all-girls team that will play in the under-14s next season in the Bundaberg Cricket Association competition.

CRICKET: "This is our chance to prove ourselves to show that girls can do anything boys can do.”

Gin Gin High School student Rhegis Richardson can't wait to show off her skills as part of a historic new team that will play in the Bundaberg Cricket Association this season.

The region will have an all-girls team compete against the boys in under-14 when the season starts later this year.

The newly minted Bundy Bolts aim to hit the rest of the competition with fast bowling and explosive batting.

"The idea kind of hatched two years ago where we sort of said it would be great if they (the girls) all played together,” team coordinator Lee Rowlands said.

"At the end of the season we said let's have a good go at it.

"The BCA were overwhelmingly in support of it.”

The team will comprise a dozen girls from five clubs including Brothers, Past Highs Combined Country, YMCA, Hervey Bay and Norths.

"We think 12 is the ideal number for the team,” Rowlands said.

"I think half of them played at under-14 already.

"They've also played together before in representative cricket.”

Among the team will be Natasha Milliken, who played for Norths last year.

"I feel like there will be a much closer bond (with all girls), and much closer relationship between team members (compared to boys' teams),” she said.

"The personal goal (for the team) is to have a strong bond between the team members and play harder than last year.”

Richardson said the girls' team had allowed her to come out of her shell and give the sport a go.

"I've always wanted to be involved in cricket and I haven't had the chance to,” she said.

"This is something that made me come to play.

"I reckon (this team) will improve a lot of girls coming into sports.”

The team will start training in September.

FULL TEAM: Tarah Staines (Brothers), Britney Staines (Brothers), Taylor Fitzgerald (Hervey Bay), Ruby Rowlands (YMCA), Taylor Stumer (YMCA), Alice Pritchard (Past Highs), Natasha Milliken (Norths), Erica Milliken (Norths), Kylie Brislane (Norths), Mikaela Drewitt (Norths), Rhegis Richardson, Jasmin Brunjes.