Girls Academy comes to Bundy

GROWING: Girls Academy is expanding to Queensland, including at Bundaberg's three state high schools.

AUSTRALIA'S leading provider of in-school programs for indigenous girls, will be opening academies at Bundaberg's three state high schools next year.

The Girls Academy is expanding its work in schools across Western Australia, New South Wales and the Northern Territory to seven Queensland schools from term one next year.

The Girls Academy maintains a resourced academy room on school grounds with two full-time staff working with the students as frontline mentors.

About 80 per cent of their staff are Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women, and they deliver a program focussed on school attendance, graduation and post-school planning, health and well-being, and cultural connection.

The Girls Academy says its students attend class at a rate of 11.24 per cent higher than the Aboriginal and Torres Strait average, have higher graduation rates and have improved academic performance.

The program is community-led and involves a variety of activities including visits to higher education institutions, career forums, cultural events, sports, community activities like charity drives,and much more.

The schools where Girls Academy will begin operating are: Bundaberg, Bundaberg North, Kepnock, Aldridge, Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Urangan.